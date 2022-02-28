Ukraine Crisis: Several States In US, Canada To Boycott Russian Vodka

Russia announced war on Ukraine and the fighting has claimed dozens of civilian lives, forced hundreds and thousands of Ukrainians to flee west. Now, the news is that some of the states in the US and Canada have called for a boycott of Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits.

In the US state of New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu, on Saturday, announced that Russian-made and Russian-branded spirits would be banned from state-run wine and liquor outlets.

Today I directed @OhioCommerce to cease both the purchase & sale of all vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned distillery with vodka sold in Ohio. Russian Standard's vodka is sold under the brand names of Green Mark Vodka & Russian Standard Vodka. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 26, 2022

The liquor stores in Canada are also removing Russian vodka and other Russian-made alcoholic beverages from their shelves in an act of condemnation over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. In Ontario along, all the products from Russia will be removed from 679 stores.

"The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation, along with other liquor jurisdictions throughout Canada, has made the decision to remove products of Russian origin from its shelves," the NLC Liquor Store said in a tweet.

Canada imported C$4.8 million worth of alcoholic beverages from Russia in 2021, according to Statistics Canada data. According to the reports, Vodka is the second most popular spirit among Canadian consumers after whisky.