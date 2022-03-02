Ukraine Crisis: Indian Students Don't Need Visa to Leave Romania on Special Flights

Bucharest: The Indian embassy in Romania said on Tuesday that Indian students who are being sheltered there do not need a visa to fly out of Bucharest on special flights.

The embassy said on Twitter that it is receiving inquiries from students evacuated from Ukraine who are concerned that they may not be allowed to depart after a few days due to visa restrictions.

"We have received queries from Indian students evacuated from Ukraine and presently in shelters in Romania that they may not be able to leave after some days due to visa requirements. We want to assure that no visa is required to exit Romania by special flights," the embassy said on Twitter.

Furthermore, as part of Operation Ganga, the seventh flight carrying 182 Indians stranded in Ukraine arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday from Bucharest, Romania.

The evacuated Indian nationals were met at Mumbai airport by Union Minister Narayan Rane.

As part of Operation Ganga, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced earlier today that the eighth flight carrying 216 stranded Indian nationals departed Budapest, Hungary, for New Delhi, and the ninth flight carrying 218 Indians departed Bucharest, Romania, for New Delhi.

In the meantime, during a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Monday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the entire government machinery is working around the clock to ensure the safety and security of all stranded Indians in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

It was the Prime Minister's second high-level discussion of the day on the current situation in Ukraine, which he presided over. According to government sources, the "Special Envoys," which include Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen (Retd) VK Singh, will travel to Ukraine's neighbouring countries to coordinate the evacuation of stranded Indians amid ongoing Russian military operations.

Operation Ganga has been initiated by the Union government to return stranded students and Indian citizens back from conflict-torn Ukraine. Air India is providing special flights as part of the effort.