UK: Will Tories Replace Liz Truss With Rishi Sunak

London: Amid the growing economic crisis, Britain Prime Minister Liz Truss will likely exit the 10 Downing Street as the Tory Party members think that the party chose the incorrect leader. The question is who is going to replace Truss?

According to a YouGov poll, 62 percent of people have said that they made the wrong decision to elect Truss while only 15 percent believe they made the correct decision by choosing Liz Truss as PM.

As per reports, Tory leaders are considering alternatives to Truss as the mortgage and government debt interest rates continue to rise and the Conservartive MPs want to see a course correction.

Truss is under immense pressure to climb down on key pieces of her economic plan. The estimated GBP 45 billion worth of tax cuts without a concrete plan is being seen as disastrous for the UK economy. The challenge the Truss government is facing is how it will fund the tax cuts when it publishes a full fiscal plan on October 31.

Also Read: Congress Chief Polls 2022: GOP to Elect a Non-Gandhi President on Monday

The Backbenchers in the UK parliament are allegedly plotting to replace Truss with Rishi Sunak while they wish to see Penny Mordaunt as his deputy. However, Truss does not face any imminent challenge to her leadership for the next 12 months unless the Tories change the rules through voting.