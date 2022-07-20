Rishi Sunak, the Indian-origin former UK Chancellor, may succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister as the race has now come down to just two, the other candidate in the race for the top job is UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The Former defence secretary Penny Mordaunt was eliminated.

Sunak got 137 votes as his Conservative Party colleagues voted overwhelmingly in his favour in the final round on Wednesday while his rival candidate Liz Truss got 113 votes, Junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt was kicked out of the race with 105 votes.

CONFIRMED: Party members will now vote for @RishiSunak or @trussliz as the next leader of the Conservative Party 👇 pic.twitter.com/Y5r91V80XH — Andrew Stephenson MP (@Andrew4Pendle) July 20, 2022

It may not be an easy ride for the 42-year-old former Chancellor Sunak as he faces a much tougher electorate of the Tory membership base, which has shown favouritism for his rival Liz Truss in most recent surveys.

Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting among Conservative lawmakers, but it is Truss who seems to have gained the advantage so far among the 200,000 members of the governing party.

Grateful that my colleagues have put their trust in me today. I will work night and day to deliver our message around the country. Join the team at https://t.co/3cXn1rFhca pic.twitter.com/ro612xDAcL — Ready For Rishi (@RishiSunak) July 20, 2022

The final stretch of a weeks-long contest will pit Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker, who has raised the tax burden towards the highest level since the 1950s, against Truss, a convert to Brexit who has pledged to cut taxes and regulation.

It is pertinent to note that Boris Johnson, the scandal-ridden outgoing leader, resigned earlier this month, triggering an unseemly fight within the ruling Conservative Party to replace him.

The results of the final vote are set to be announced by Sept. 5. Whoever wins the final vote will inherit some of the most difficult conditions in Britain in decades. Inflation is on course to hit 11% annually and the pound is near historic lows against the dollar.