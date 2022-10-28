UK PM Rishi Sunak Net Worth

Rishi Sunak a person of Indian origin took over as the British Prime Minister. He was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom by King Charles III on 25 October 2022.

Now, Rishi Sunak and his family plan to live in the flat above number 10 Downing Street, in spite of having a string of luxury properties including one in London

Rishi Sunak's portfolio of properties reportedly includes a penthouse in California, an apartment in London's exclusive Kensington district, and a mansion in his Yorkshire constituency in the north of England.

As per reports, both Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murthy's estimated net worth is around $837 million and the couple is richer than King Charles III and Queen Consort, Camilla. They also hold the 222nd spot in the entire country according to The Sunday Times UK Rich List.

Rishi Suank hails from a wealthy family with his education taking place at school Winchester College and the University of Oxford. After completing his graduation, he also worked as an analyst at Goldman Sachs and another top firm.

