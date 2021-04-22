UK: No Entry For Extra Flights From India At Heathrow Airport

As the situation in India worsens with the second wave, foreign countries are hesitating to fly to and from India. Many countries are now putting restrictions on flights to India. In the latest update, UK’s airport has also turned down the request for extra flights from India.

Britain's Heathrow Airport will not allow any extra flights from India to travel to the city. On Friday, India will be added to the "red-list" of locations. Countries under this list will face a ban or restrictions on flights travelling to Britain. With the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in countries including India, the Britain government has decided on this.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said that they had to add India to the red list as the number of people testing positive with the mutant variant discovered in India, was increasing. This decision was necessary considering the situation.

Also Read: Don't Visit India: US Travel Advisory After Corona Cases Climb

Earlier, a similar decision was taken by US officials. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to avoid travelling to India. People were advised not to travel to India even when they have been vaccinated as the risk is very high. There were certain restrictions laid in case a person has to travel.

Centres for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) shared some major travel restrictions and regulations for each country. Depending on the country you are travelling to, you will need to follow these rules. India was put under 'Level 4: Very high level of Covid-19'.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to India. Because of the current situation in India even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India,” read the statement. The situation is adverse, chances are that even a fully vaccinated person might contract the virus.

In case it is an emergency and a person has to travel to India, they should receive their vaccine dose and get fully vaccinated. They should follow the basic rules like wearing a mask, social distancing and avoid all kinds of a crowd.