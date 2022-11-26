UK MP Hails AP CM YS Jagan's Welfare Schemes

Anantapur Mayor Wasim met Conservative Party MP Bob Blackman in London on Friday. The Mayor revealed that despite winning as MP four times, he had a very friendly conversation with him for over an hour.

On this occasion, a brochure on the welfare schemes implemented by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in was presented and explained.

He said that welfare schemes such as secretariat-volunteer system, Amma Vodi etc. would help a lot in shaping the future generations. Bob also praised CM YS Jagan for making people welfare top priority. The Mayor said that steps will be taken to implement the buildings and new ideas in Anantapuram Municipal Corporation.