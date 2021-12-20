UAE Won't Censor Movies Anymore

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) declared on Sunday that it will no longer regulate censor film releases, instead it has adopted a new 21+ age rating for films. The 21+ age category will allow films to be aired in their original "international version" without editing, says the UAE Media Regulatory Office. Until now, the highest age rating was 18, which only a few films fell under. For the content of cinematic movies, there is a set of symbols that indicate the proper age classification system for different age groups: (G, PG, PG13, PG15, 15+, and 18+).

G- General Audiences

PG- Parental Guidance

PG13- Parents Strongly Cautioned

PG15- A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under that age

15+- No persons under 15 years of age will be admitted

18+- No persons under 18 years of age will be admitted.

Films will be shown in theatres according to their international version, and the categorization is based on the country's media content guidelines. This comes at a time when the Gulf state's social regulations are continuously being updated. As part of its efforts to improve its legislative system, the UAE planned amendments to several personal status legislation in 2020. Unmarried individuals were also allowed to live together in the Gulf country, which also relaxed restrictions on the purchase and use of alcohol, began giving long-term resident permits, and allowed full foreign ownership of businesses. On December 7, 2021, the UAE declared that it will reduce weekly working days from five to four and a half days, as well as change the weekend from Friday to Saturday to Saturday and Sunday.