UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Dies At 73

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Dies | DUBAI: UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, local media reports quoting the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, shared a message online remembering the UAE President.

إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون .. فقدت الإمارات ابنها البار وقائد "مرحلة التمكين" وأمين رحلتها المباركة.. مواقفه وإنجازاته وحكمته وعطاؤه ومبادراته في كل زاوية من زوايا الوطن.. خليفة بن زايد، أخي وعضيدي ومعلمي ، رحمك الله بواسع رحمته وأدخلك في رضوانه وجنانه. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) May 13, 2022

"To God we belong and to Him we shall return.The UAE lost its righteous son, the leader of the “empowerment stage” and the trustee of its blessed journey.His stances, achievements, wisdom, giving, and initiatives are in every corner of the country. Khalifa bin Zayed, my brother, my mentor, and my teacher, may God have mercy on you with his vast mercy and grant you his satisfaction and paradise, he tweeted.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs condoles the people of the UAE, the Arab and Islamic nation and the world over the demise of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the UAE,” a WAM news agency said in a statement.

Sheikh Khalifa served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has announced 40 days of mourning for the passing of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and ministries, departments, federal and local institutions will suspend work starting Friday, it said.

He was elected to succeed his father, late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE's first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He was the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed. Several leaders across the world condoled the death of the President.

