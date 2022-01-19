UAE Drone Attack: Indian Victims Identified

Dubai: The names of the two Indian nationals killed in Monday's suspected Houthi drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport, which prompted multiple explosions in the UAE capital, have been revealed, according to the Indian Embassy.

Two Indians were among the six people hurt in the attacks, according to the mission. Following medical treatment, the two were released on Monday night.

Two Indians and a Pakistani national, all employees of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others were injured in a Houthi rebel strike in Yemen on Monday.

"Small flying objects," likely drones, struck three petroleum tankers in Abu Dhabi, causing explosions.

The identities of the two deceased Indian nationals have been ascertained, according to the embassy in Abu Dhabi.

"@IndembAbuDhabi officials are in touch with their family members. The mission is working closely with UAE authorities, including ADNOC, for the early repatriation of mortal remains," it tweeted.

The embassy, on the other hand, has not divulged their identities.

"Of the 6 injured, 2 are Indian nationals. After receiving medical treatment, they were discharged last night. We thank the UAE Government @MoFAICUAE & @AdnocGroup for their support," the embassy tweeted.

Sunjay Sudhir, India's ambassador to the UAE, told The National newspaper on Monday that the Indian government would provide "whatever support is possible" to the families of the two Indian citizens who died.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) on Monday tweeted, "At approximately 10:00 AM this morning, an incident occurred at our Mussafah Fuel Depot in Abu Dhabi which resulted in the outbreak of a fire. ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died."

"At this time, the entire ADNOC family extends its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our colleagues who died this morning," the company tweeted.

Six more colleagues were hurt and required rapid medical attention. According to the company, professional support teams are assisting the families of all individuals affected.

Meanwhile, a day after the drone attack, words of condemnation and solidarity have poured in from all corners.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, was summoned by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Crown Prince conveyed his sympathies to the family of the deceased and wished the injured a swift recovery.

The act was also condemned in "the strongest terms" by Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A statement from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said: "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation."

Drone strikes against Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) petroleum facilities and the airport, according to Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, will not go unpunished.

Since 2015, the UAE has been a part of the Saudi-led military action in Yemen against the Houthi rebels.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, also received a phone call from Jordan's King Abdullah, who criticised the Houthi attack on UAE facilities and urban areas.

The King conveyed his condolences and expressed Jordan's solidarity with the UAE in the face of security concerns.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was also phoned by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reiterated the US' condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on urban areas and facilities in the UAE.