Athens: At least 36 people died and scores were injured as two trains collided head-on in central Greece on Tuesday night. This incident is being described as the country’s deadliest rail crash in decades.

The crash occurred when a speeding passenger train was on its way to Thessaloniki from Athens collided with a cargo train outside the city of Larissa.

A total of 85 passengers were injured in the crash and 66 of them were hospitalized. The rescue teams have evacuated about 250 passengers and sent them to Thessaloniki.

Due to the impact, entire carriages of the train were thrown off the tracks and engulfed in flames. The front carriages were the worst hit in the crash.

A survivor, Stergios Minenis, told media persons about a ‘nightmarish of 10 seconds’.

“We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides... there was panic,” he said.

