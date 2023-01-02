Melbourne: At least four people have been confirmed dead as two helicopters collided over the beach on Australia’s Gold Coast on Monday afternoon. Three more persons were also injured in the crash who were provided emergency aid by the beachgoers until the first responders arrived on the scene.

The dead and three most seriously injured people were all the passengers in the helicopter that crashed on the beach. The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Earlier, Queensland Ambulance Service said 13 people received injuries in the crash. The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has said it will investigate the matter.

One helicopter was taking off and the other landing when they collided over the Sea World theme park in Main Beach, Gary Worrell, Queensland state police official told news conference here.

#BREAKING: Channel 9 has published video that shows the Gold Coast helicopter crash, though they’ve cut it off before the moment of impact Families were waving to the passengers and witnessed the crash happen @6NewsAU pic.twitter.com/gkumxc3m7k — Leonardo Puglisi (@Leo_Puglisi6) January 2, 2023

January is the busiest month as scores of tourists have descended on the Gold Coast as many people come here to spend their summer breaks.

