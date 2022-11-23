Jerusalem: One person has been killed and 22 others wounded as two separate explosions rocked the Jerusalem city on Wednesday morning, Israel’s ambulance service said. The Israeili police suspected that Palestinians were behind the explosions which targeted two different bus stops in the city.

The first blast took place close to the main entrance of Jerusalem at 7 am during the peak commuter hour. It wounded 18 people, one of whom died in Shaare Zedek Medical Center hospital.

The second explosion took place after 7.30 am at Ramot junction, another entrance to Jerusalem. Five people sustained minor injuries and they have been rushed to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center, hospital officials said.

According to reports, the blasts were caused by explosive devices planted at the bus stops, however, the police have not confirmed it yet. After visiting the sites of explosions, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said, “This is a framework of attack that we haven’t seen for many years.”

Tensions have been simmering in the occupied West Bank after the Israeli military launched a crackdown in the wake of attacks on Jewish country.

Meanwhile, Hamas has warned of ‘difficult days ahead’ for ‘enemy’ Israel and said Palestinians are ready for a confrontation.

“The action conveyed the message to the occupation by saying that our people will stand firm on their land and cling to the path of resistance,” the Times of Israel quoted Mohammad Hamada, a Hamas spokesperson, as saying.

Also Read: US: Virginia Man Shoots Up To 10 Inside Walmart Store, Kills Self