Two-time World Cup winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense. He shared a video on his Instagram with a caption, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired." The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE. This news came as a surprise to everyone. Fans and other celebs took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Dhoni's retirement.

To have a player like him,Mission Impossible. Na Koi Hai,Na Koi Tha, Na Koi Hoga MS ke jaisa. Players will come & go but there won’t be a calmer man like him. Dhoni with his connect with people having aspirations was like a family member to many cricket lovers. Om Finishaya Namah pic.twitter.com/glemkBUwWT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2020

It was a privilege to have played with a friend and a cricketer who gave many laurels to our country on the cricketing field, very very greatly done on your career @msdhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/ksfbedyDnQ — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 15, 2020

Congrats @msdhoni on a superb career.👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿

All the best for the next chapter, Champ! — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) August 15, 2020

Greatest Captain of India and one of the best finisher in the world.

It's end of an era.

Thanks @msdhoni for all the memorable moment's. Helicopter shots will be missed.....#DhoniRetires — 𝑫𝒊𝒎𝒖𝒕𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒏𝒂 (@IamDimuth) August 15, 2020

For Indian Cricket, some shoes will never be filled. One of them is Mahi bhai #MSDhoni #dhoniretires pic.twitter.com/SRcsA3E0jq — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) August 15, 2020

Absolutely Heartbroken 😢 Hv heard 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' a million times - never before did it generate such Deep Deep Pain - Deep inside #MSDhoni #dhoniretires — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 15, 2020

Always Carefree...never careless. Understood the importance of ‘moments’ but never got overawed by them. Redefined wicket keeping....mastered the art of finishing. An end of an era. MSD, one of the finest the world has seen. Or will ever see. Go well 🙌🙏 #MSDhoni — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2020

After 538 appearances, 17266 runs, 16 x 💯, 108 half-centuries, and 829 electric⚡dismissals from behind the stumps, #MSDhoni bids goodbye to international #cricket Thank you, পুরো দেশ তোমায় ভালবাসে 🚁🇮🇳💜 We still meeting at #IPL2020 though! 😎🙌🏼#DhoniRetires #ThankYouDhoni pic.twitter.com/GxRKl70yez — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) August 15, 2020

Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible career. T20, ODI WC 🏆 winning captain and took India to No 1 Test team in the world. A man who grafted hard to get to the top and proceeded to keep us on the edge of our seats. #MSDhoni — Isa Guha (@isaguha) August 15, 2020