Twitter Reacts To MS Dhoni's Retirement From International Cricket

Aug 15, 2020, 21:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

Two-time World Cup winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday, ending over one year of suspense. He shared a video on his Instagram with a caption, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired." The announcement came a day after he joined his Chennai Super kings teammates in Chennai ahead of this year's IPL in the UAE. This news came as a surprise to everyone. Fans and other celebs took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Dhoni's retirement.

