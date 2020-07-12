Gordon Buay, a South Sudan diplomat in the United States was severely criticised and has become the subject of debate on the internet after he went to the toilet; He began urinating while still the panel was live. Work from home has become the new norm during this coronavirus stimulated lockdown and we have seen some of the hilarious and embarrassing incidents of video calls gone wrong have streamed in.

Now, the video of Gordon Buay shows him walking to the bathroom and relieved himself as the other panelists were maintained a shocked silence. The video is going viral online. A user, Hillary Taylor shared the video on the micro-blogging site and captioned it, “Embarrassing! South Sudan’s ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless…. Couldn’t he turn off his camera and mute his mic? Here is the video. Panellists on the call were discussing the newly-appointed governor of Upper Nile state on Friday. In the video, some of the panellists were seen laughing and others managed to not to laugh.

Embarrassing!👇🏾

South Sudan's ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless.... Couldn't he turn off his camera and mute his mic?🤦🏿‍♂️🤔 pic.twitter.com/bYgTSFp3lH

Netizens are reacting to the video and said that they are unable to digest the fact. A user said that, "He should voluntarily resign before he gets fired. This was a global embarrassment to his country South Sudan."

Someone tweeted as, "Hehehehe ignorance of the highest order." Another added, "He should voluntarily resign before he gets fired. This was a global embarrassment to his country South Sudan."

Another user wrote, "Dude needs an urgent zoom etiquette session." Yet another said, "We need to reopen the world to avoid more embarrassments. Some people are used to traditional meetings." Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

This was actually my weekly dose of laughter

— sarah sitenda (@sarahsitend1) July 9, 2020

The way all other members went silent and looked. 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️. OMG what a disgrace 🙌

— PEOPLE POWER UGANDA (@PEOPLEPOWERUGAN) July 9, 2020

WTF Ambassador 🤣🤣🤣

— KASAGGA ARNOLD JUNIOR (@KArnoldjunior) July 8, 2020