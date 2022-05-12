Twitter Inc Co-founder Jack Dorsey No More Interested in Heading Social Media

Twitter Inc co-founder Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday said that he was not interested to take over the social media company again hinting at his limited involvement if Elon Musk manages to successfully close the takeover deal. According to Refinitiv, Dorsey currently heads payments firm Block Inc, and owns a 2.4% stake in Twitter.

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought out Twitter for a whopping USD 44 billion, rumours did rounds on social media stating that co-founder and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will run the company once again. But now, Jack Dorsey gave a clarification on it.

Know about Jack Patrick Dorsey:

Jack Patrick Dorsey American CEO and co-founder of two companies - Twitter and Square Inc. Twitter was launched in 2006 and after that, it become a widely known social media website, while Square is a small business payments company, which was founded in 2009 and was opened to the public in 2015.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the world, Jack Dorsey pledged to give away $1 billion - nearly 28% of his net worth - to Covid-19 relief, girls' education, health, and universal basic income. According to Forbes, his current net worth stands at $6.9 billion.

He discontinued his studies at New York State University to start his own company. In the 1980s, he stepped into the world of tech with a taxi dispatching software. After some time, his start-up started offering dispatch software through the Internet. Later, Jack Dorsey introduced the idea of an individual using an SMS service to communicate with a small group.

