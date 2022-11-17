Elon Musk who has been in the news after taking over Twitter and cutting down almost 50 percent of the work force is now in the news again thanks to a tete-e-tete he had with a Twitter user. The billionaire had cut down over 13 kgs which he revealed to the user.

The Twitter user pointed out that Elon Musk had lost weight and lauded him for his efforts.

The user also posted two pictures of Musk in the tweet showcasing his weight loss transformation.

In response to the tweet, the billionaire revealed that he has lost nearly 30 lbs (13 kg).

"You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work," a social media user tweeted.

Replying to the user, Musk wrote, "Down 30 lbs."

When another one asked, "What's made the most difference," Musk shared his fitness mantra.

Musk's formula for weight loss is a combination of fasting and abstaining from tasty food. He is also on diabetes medication called Ozempic/Wegovy to remain healthy and fit.

"Fasting + Ozempic/Wegovy + no tasty food near me," Musk tweeted. ( With ANI Inputs)

