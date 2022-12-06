Turkish Legislators Come to Blows Over Country’s Next Year Budget

Ankara: A lawmaker from a Turkish opposition party was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after a fight broke out in the country’s parliament over a discussion on next year’s budget.

Video clips of the brawl showed that the 58-year-old lawmaker of Iyi (Good) Party Huseyin Ors, was punched in the head by ruling AKP parliamentarian Zafer Isik. The lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties were seen trading punches during the debate.

It was unclear what triggered the brawl among parliamentarians but during the fight Ors was punched in the face and he was knocked to the ground. He was rushed to the emergency case where he is undergoing treatment.

In Turkey, the parliament deputies staged a ‘boxing match’ during the discussion of the budget. One of them was hospitalized with a head injury. pic.twitter.com/U9zdVySe5j — Saul of United (@Viatcheslavsos3) December 6, 2022

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: VCK Members Protest Over Controversial Posters of Ambedkar