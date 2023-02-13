Sewa International has begun direct relief operations following the recent earthquake that has caused enormous devastation and destruction in the quake-affected regions in Syria and Turkey last week, where more than 30,000 people have been confirmed dead in these regions.

In cooperation with the Turkish Ministry of Disaster and Emergencies, Sewa International will be distributing food to the survivors at the Syrian border. After a request from The Turkey Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD), Sewa International partner ‘Food for Life’ sent a truckload of groceries and cooks from Hungary to support Food for Life volunteers on the ground in the city of Hatay, Antakya in Turkey .

Sewa International has partnered with ISKCON’s Food for life to serve these meals.

Hot meals for 800-1000 people will be served every day starting tomorrow. Sewa International supported Food For Life volunteers arrived in Antakya and have started serving 800 to 1200 hot meals from Monday.

#SewaInternational supported Food For Life volunteers who arrived in #Antakya to start serving 800 to 1200 hot meals for residents there. #TurkeyEarthquake #turkeyearthquake2023 pic.twitter.com/ozCgv92zJb — Sakshi Post (@SakshiPost) February 13, 2023

As mentioned in Sewa International's Facebook post, "Much of the region affected is remote and getting there is a challenge. The roads are difficult to traverse, and getting food and essentials into the areas is challenging. There is no water and electricity in some parts of the region, and since it is winter time the temperature drops down to -5 degree Celsius at night, and during the day, it is barely about 10 degrees Celsius. The government is requesting all aid agencies to stay back for a week and reassess the situation. DSV Global Transport & Logistics has provided a twenty-six-ton truck along with a driver and volunteers to take care of the distribution of the food and other essentials. Volunteers will be in the truck, cooking the food there, and at the end of the day they will be sleeping there. With the combined efforts of the partner organizations like Sewa Canada, Sewa Europe, DSV Global Transport, and Sewa USA, ISKCON is providing food relief and essentials to the survivors in Turkey.

" We started preparations at 6 o’clock in the morning and wanted to cook soup because it is very cold. We thought a hot soup would do well. We prepared lentil soup, we are serving olives, cheese, and bread along with it. People are coming locally and from the nearby villages by cars. We are serving them in big cups and trying to serve as much as they like. There has been a good gathering of people. We have informed the people through the authorities of the village. They come to our distribution point and we continue to serve them, " a volunteer said.

Also Read: Operation Dost: Turkey Earthquake Survivors Thank Indian Army