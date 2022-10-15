Turkey Coal Mine Explosion Kills 40, President Erdogan Visits Explosion Site

Amasra: A powerful explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey on Saturday has left at least 40 people dead, officials said. At the time of the blast on Friday evening, nearly 110 miners were working in the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine in the town.

The rescue operations continued on Friday night as the desperate relatives waited outside the state-owned mine. So far 58 miners have been rescued while 11 of them were rushed to a hospital for treatment. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has said initial reports suggested that the explosion was triggered by the flammable gases found in coal mines.

Meanwhile, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has cancelled all his engagements for the day and is visiting the accident site today.

“Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive,” Erdogan tweeted.

Temennimiz can kaybının daha fazla artmaması, madencilerimizin sağ salim kurtarılmasıdır ve tüm çabalarımız bu yöndedir. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 14, 2022

Also Read: India Is Behind Pak, Bangladesh, Nepal In Global Hunger Index 2022 List

It is worth mentioning here that during Turkey’s worst mine disaster, a total of 301 people were killed after a blaze ripped through a coal mine in the town of Suma.