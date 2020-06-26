NEW DELHI: After the bloody fight on the fateful night of June 15th, 2020 at Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers died, the Chinese troops are not moving back and show a complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms. The satellite images taken by the US-based Maxar Technologies showed that China has amassed the People's Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) troops in Eastern Ladakh right behind the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Indian and Chinese military commanders agreed to step back but the PLA is not moving back as promised. Sources say that the Depsang Plains in Eastern Ladakh, the new site of Chinese treachery on the undefined Indian border. According to the military sources, a new build-up structure has been constructed along the cliff pointing towards the LAC.

The Foreign Ministry in its statement said, "Unfortunately, we have experienced in the last many year's obstruction to patrolling that often accompany efforts to unilaterally change the status quo. The deployment of a large body of troops and changes in behavior has also been aggravated by unjustified and untenable claims. The recent shift in the Chinese position on the Galwan Valley is one example."

The Ministry further added that, "While there have been occasional departures in the past, the conduct of Chinese forces this year has been in complete disregard of all mutually agreed norms. The Indian side has never undertaken any actions across the LAC and has never attempted to unilaterally change the status quo."

MEA spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that "At the heart of the matter is that since early May the Chinese side had been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC."

Nathan Ruser, a satellite data expert at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute posted on its micro-blogging site, "Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one." Here is the post.

Satellite imagery from the Galwan Valley on June 22nd shows that 'disengagement' really isn't the word that the government should be using. This gif shows the small outpost that sparked the June 15th clashes. It has grown hugely in size. Indian troops aren't dismantling this one. pic.twitter.com/8Q78ftr3uW — Nathan Ruser (@Nrg8000) June 24, 2020

In 1962 and 1967, India and China have fought over the border issues but later both the countries have sought to avoid conflicts. India and China's top military commanders on Monday conducted a nearly 11-hour meeting during which they arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" troops in along LAC in a gradual manner.