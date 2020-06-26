WASHINGTON: In a recent poll survey conducted over the winning chances of Democrat leader Joe Biden and the US President Donald Trump in the upcoming general elections, Biden leads over the trump with 14 per cent votes. This poll survey was conducted by the New York Times and Siena College.

The Democrat leader has the majority of the votes from Women and non-white voters. which is a clear sign that non-white voters were influenced by the killing of blacks in the US in recent times.

According to the survey, Democrat leader gained a lead with 22 per cent among women voters, but he has only 3 per cent lead over the US president among the male voters.

Biden has enjoyed a majority of 74 per cent in Black and 39 per cent Hispanic voters.

It is a quite worrisome situation for Trump, as new polls from major polling organizations also indicated that Biden may lead trump with 11 point lead average in the upcoming general elections.

In another opinion poll conducted by Reuters/Ipsos in April 2020, 44 per cent of the voters supported Biden and 40 per cent supported Trump.

Due to Trump's government failure in effectively tackling the spread of COVID-19 and suppressing blacks and black lives matter protests in the US, have a major impact on the people, and they choose to vote for the Democrat leader instead of Trump.

As per the New York Times survey, Trump's opponent popularity among women and non-white voters have been increased, along with that some traditionally Republican-leaning groups which have earlier supported Trump, has now shifted their support to Biden due to Trump ineffective handling of COVID-19 pandemic.