Trump Nominated Again For Nobel Peace Prize

Washington: US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize. This development comes after he helped to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported Fox News.

The nomination for the US president has been submitted by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament. He lauded Trump for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said to Fox News in an interview.

Tybring is a four-term member of Parliament who also serves as chairman of the Norwegian delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Tybring-Gjedde in the nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, said Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between Israel and the UAE.

“As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” he wrote.

He also wrote about Trump’s “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties and … creating new dynamics in other protracted conflicts, such as the Kashmir border dispute between India and Pakistan, and the conflict between North and South Korea, as well as dealing with the nuclear capabilities of North Korea.”

Tybring-Gjedde, further, praised Trump for withdrawing a large number of troops from the Middle East.(PTI)