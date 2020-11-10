Trump Calls FDA Approval Of COVID-19 Vaccine Post Polls Politically Motivated

Pfizer on Monday announced that its vaccine has been found to be 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus. After the announcement, Donald Trump said such great news that a vaccine developed jointly by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus infections. Trump tweeted, "STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!"

Donald Trump also tweeted that, "The US Food and Drug Administration and the Democrats didn't want to have me get a Vaccine WIN, prior to the election, so instead it came out five days later - As I've said all along!"

Trump alleged, "If Joe Biden were President, you wouldn't have the vaccine for another four years, nor would the @US_FDA have ever approved it so quickly. The bureaucracy would have destroyed millions of lives!"

Trump added that the US FDA should have announced the drug earlier not for political purposes but for saving lives. He wrote on his Twitter, "As I have long said, @Pfizer and the others would only announce a Vaccine after the Election, because they didn't have the courage to do it before. Likewise, the @US_FDA should have announced it earlier, not for political purposes, but for saving lives!"

Earlier in the day, President-elect Joe Biden said that, "I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope."

He further added that, "At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that, "We are all praying that this early evidence of extraordinary efficacy and safety holds true so that the vaccine can be approved and distributed soon - but not one day sooner or one day later than it is ready."