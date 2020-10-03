After testing positive for Coronavirus, US President Donald Trump has been flown to the military hospital just outside Washington to undergo treatment for COVID-19. Mr. Trump who had a fever announced on Friday that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day. Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days. President Trump appreciates the outpouring of support for both he and the first lady."

Mr Trump walked across the lawn of the White House on Friday afternoon, wearing a mask and suit, to his helicopter, Marine One, for a short trip to the hospital.

In a video statement published on his Twitter account, he said: "I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I'm going to Walter Reed hospital. I think I'm doing very well, but we're going to make sure things work out. The First Lady is doing very well."So thank you very much. I appreciate it. I will never forget it. Thank you." Here is the video.

Ivanka and Eric, retweeted his post, praising him as a "warrior". Ms Trump added: "I love you, dad."

Walter Reed is one of America's largest and most renowned military medical centres. It is located in the Washington DC suburbs. It's basically where US presidents go for their annual check-ups.

Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, just 32 days before the presidential elections 2020. 74-year-old Trump is in a high-risk group for complications from the disease.

In a statement earlier on Friday, Mr Trump 's doctor Sean Conley said the president had "received an 8 g dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail" at the White House as a precautionary measure.

The drug is given to help decrease the levels of viruses and speed recovery. Dr Conley said that he was also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin. He further added that the first lady, who is 50, was "healthy, with just a slight headache and cough."