Triple Murder in UK: Indian-origin Nurse, 2 Kids Found Dead at Their Home in Northampton 

Northampton: An Indian-origin nurse from Kerala and her two young children were found dead at their home in the Northampton region of eastern England, the local police said on Friday.

The deceased woman is believed to be 35-year-old Anju Asok and the two children have been named as Jeeva Saju, aged 6, and Janvi Saju, aged 4, the Northampton police said while adding the formal identification is yet to take place. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the ‘triple murder’ case.

As per reports, Anju, originally from Kottayam district of Kerala, worked as a nurse in the local Kettering General Hospital. The Northampton police is questioning a 52-year-old male suspect in the ‘triple murder’ case. However, the identity of the suspect has been withheld due to the local laws.

“We continue to work around the clock in order to progress this investigation and establish the timeline of events which led to these tragic deaths,” Detective Inspector Simon Barnes said.

There were serious injuries on the bodies and the cause of the death can be established only after receiving the forensic post-mortem examination reports.

Meanwhile, the parents of Anju Asok have alleged that their son-in-law Saju is a cruel man and they have seen him hitting their daughter and grandson while they were living in Saudi Arabia. Saju later shifted to England where remained unemployed while Anju was working to support the family.

(With PTI inputs)

