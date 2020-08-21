Can anyone imagine a public restroom with transparent walls? Obviously, a big No. But a famous Japanese architects designed transparent public toilets. An unusual new attraction to one of the well-known districts in Japan's capital city Tokyo.

The two new sets of transparent restrooms have been designed by Shigeru Ban Architects. The see-through toilets have been constructed in Shibuya, the bustling city centre famous for its busy pedestrian crossing. The two news sets of transparent restrooms were installed in two parks - Yoyogi Fukamachi Mini Park and Haru-no-Ogawa Community Park. At night, the facility lights up the park like a beautiful lantern.

While the bathrooms sound unsafe, they are in reality a part of an ambitious project aimed at changing the attitudes of people about public toilets.

According to Shigeru Ban Architects, a Pritzker Prize-winning architecture firm, "There are two things we worry about when entering a public restroom, especially those located at a park; The first is cleanliness, and the second is whether anyone is inside."

The Nippon Foundation says, "Using a new technology, we made the outer walls with glass that becomes opaque when the lock is closed, so that a person can check inside before entering." As soon as the person enters the toilet and locks the door, the walls become opaque to give privacy. The toilets were impressively clean, a combination of gleaming white and chrome.

The main aim behind the construction of 17 new toilets is to break the stereotypes of public toilets, that they are dark, dirty, smelly and scary and be accessible to everyone regardless of gender, age, or disability, to show the possibilities of an inclusive society.