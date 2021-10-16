TPAD Bathukamma and Dasara Celebrations in Dallas

Texas: Telangana People’s Association of Dallas (TPAD) is back again and celebrated their iconic Bathukamma& Dasara celebrations in Dallas, Texas, at Big Barrels Ranch in Aubrey TX. The event is attended by around 500 Telugu and Non-Telugu people.

As it is very well known to Telugu NRIs across the world that TPAD has a history of conducting the biggest Bathukamma outside India with over 10,000 people, conducted in a huge football stadium in Dallas.

This year, because of the pandemic of COVID-19, TPAD organizers chose an outdoor setting to conduct the celebrations. It is a huge 60 Acre farm with about 100 horses and cows with lush green fields and Ponds. This brought rural and village atmosphere and nativity to Bathukamma celebrations.

The event started with playing Bathukamma. Women were at their pinnacle best with colorfulBathukammas and were singing and dancing to the traditional Bathukamma tunes. Organizers conducted Bathukamma Nimajjanam at the pond in the Farm Ranch.

Priest Sri Kumar Garu from Sri Venkateshwara Temple of Frisco, performed Jammi Pooja, and the procession of Sri Rama Parivaar Idols was carried out in a beautifully decorated chariot.

With the majestic sound of the Dasara song playing in the background, the chanting of goddess Gowri &Lord Sri Rama by the chariot carriers and all attendees gave goosebumps and made it felt nothing less than the Rama Navami utsavalu conducted in Bhadrachalam, India.

After Nimajjanm and Pooja, TPAD served free dinner with Telangana flavors to all the attendees.

To reflect the grandeur of Bathukamma celebrations, they have built a new 14 feet tall colorful Bathukamma phasing out their previous large Bathukamma. This was supervised by Ravikanth Mamidi and Raghuveer Bandaru. They have erected the towering Bathukamma in the area where women played Bathukamma. It was noticed that people gathered in huge numbers around the beautiful Bathukamma to take pictures.

Performances by popular young local talent, led by Arjun Adapalli, Akhila Mamandur, Balaji Narashimhan, and Shruthi Nanduri highlighted the festivity. Energetic performances from local dance school teams and various cultural performances by TPAD’s members entertained the entire audience.

The determination of TPAD to deliver the event while following Covid regulations along with the best quality is adequately displayed.

The signature event of TPAD was guided by Rao Kalvala (Chair of Foundation Committee), Madhavi Sunkireddy (Chair of Board of Trustees), Ravikanth Mamidi (President), and Goli Buchi Reddy (coordinator), Raghuveer Bandaru (Vice-Chair of Foundation Committee), Indrani Pancherupula (Vice-Chair, BOT), Roopa Kannayyagari (Vice President), Anuradha Mekala (Secretary) and supported by entire TPAD team formed into different committees.

Under the guidance and leadership of Ajay Reddy, Janakiram Mandadi, and Board of Trustees, Pavan Gangadhara, Pandu Ranga Reddy Palwai, Sudhakar Kalasani, along with Ashok Kondala and Ram Annadi and around ten committees worked for this event to ensure all arrangements are taken care of.

The various committees are supported by Chandra Police, Madhumathi Vysyaraju, Sridhar Vemula, Lakshmi Poreddy, Madhavi Lokireddy, Roja Adepu, Manjula Todupunuri, Linga Reddy Alva, Srinivas Annamaneni, Ratna Vuppala, Shankar Parimal, Bala Gangavarapu, Venu Bhagyanagar, Naresh Sunkireddy, Karan Poreddy, Jaya Telakalapalli, Swapna Thummapala, Raghu Vootukur, Kalyani Tadimeti, Vikram Jangam, Sateesh Nagilla, Vijay Reddy, Satya Perikari, Srinivas Tula, Sasi Reddy Karri, Gayathri Giri, Sharath Punreddy.