Tourists With COVID Vaccine Certificate Can Now Enter UAE, Conditions Apply

From August 30, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will accept applications for tourist visas from all the countries. Tourists will need to be vaccinated with one of the Covid-19 vaccine injections recommended by the World Health Organization, according to the new UAE travel requirements (WHO).

The ruling extends to all nationals, including those entering from previously banned countries. Furthermore, travellers with tourist visas must undergo a quick COVID test at the airport upon arrival. In addition, travellers must record their vaccination status on the government's health app.

Travellers who want to take advantage of the benefits available to those who have been vaccinated in the UAE can do so by registering their vaccination using the ICA platform or the Al Hosn application. According to the new UAE travel guidelines, all regulations for unvaccinated travellers, including exempted groups, remain in effect.

Since banning immigration from countries such as India, Pakistan, and Nigeria, the UAE has gradually eased travel restrictions. Residents of the country's major cities, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, were allowed to return earlier this month.