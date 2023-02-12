Toronto Mayor Admits to Relationship With Employee, Resigns

Toronto Mayor John Tory resigned after admitting to having an extramarital affair with a former staff member. John Tory resigned after the Toronto Star disclosed that the mayor was in a relationship with a 31-year-old woman during the COVID-19 outbreak. In a news conference, John Tory admitted of having an affair with a woman in his office and apologised to the people of the Canadian city as well as his wife. "I am deeply sorry, and I apologise unreservedly to the people of Toronto, and to all of those hurt by my actions," Tory said, adding that "Most of all, I apologise to my wife, Barb, and to my family who I've let down more than anybody else," he said.

"During the pandemic, I formed a relationship with an employee in my office that did not match the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man," Tory said to the media after resigning. "As a result, I have decided to resign as mayor so that I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and begin the job of regaining my family's trust," he added.