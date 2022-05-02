San Francisco: It’s common to see restructuring of teams when a business changes hands. After Twitter buyout and Elon Musk at the helm of affairs, there’s a speculation that the legal head of the micro-blogging platform Vijaya Gadda could be sacked. As one of the highly-paid executives at Twitter, she makes about $17 million a year.

According to a The New York Post report, she could be on the chopping block as Elon Musk is planning to secure finances of the company. The 48-year-old Gadde will get a severance package worth $12.5 million that includes Twitter shares.

“Gadde, who earned $17 million last year as Twitter’s top legal counsel, could be on the chopping block as Musk is reportedly planning to slash jobs and reduce executive pay as he looks to secure financing for his Twitter bid,” the NYT report said.

The new owner of Twitter openly criticised Gadded for suspending the account of The New York Times Post that wrote an exclusive article about Hunter Biden’s laptop during the run-up to the 2020 US presidential elections.

“Suspending the Twitter account of a major news organisation for publishing a truthful story was obviously incredibly inappropriate,” Musk had said in a tweet.

Another Twitter executive defended Gadde when Musk publicly criticised her. She accused Musk of “misogyny.” Lara Cohen, who is Twitter’s global head of partners, also shared messages of support for Leslie Berland, the company’s chief marketing officer.

“Color me shocked SHOCKED that people are coming for two of our prominent female executives on day 1 of this thing,” Cohen tweeted last week.

Earlier, Musk tweeted a meme that painted Gadded as oblivious to a ‘liberal bias’ at Twitter as she was seen appearing on Joe Rogan’s podcast in 2019 with former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.