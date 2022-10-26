US: Three Indian Students Killed in Connecticut Road Accident

Hyderabad: In a horrific road accident, three Indian students were killed in Connecticut state in the US on Tuesday, IANS reported. The fatal accident occurred when a truck collided with a mini van. The deceased students hailed from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

As per reports at the time of accident, there were eight persons in the mini van. Three persons died on the spot, five others were shifted to the hospital with serious injuries.

