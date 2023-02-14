Three Dead After shootings at Michigan State University

At least three people were killed at Michigan State University after shootings at two locations on the East Lansing campus Monday night, university police said.

Five people were shifted to E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, and some of the injuries were life-threatening, Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman said.

A single shooter is thought to be responsible for the violence at two campus locations. The man, who police say is on foot, remained at large three hours after the gunfire at Berkey Hall, Rozman said.

