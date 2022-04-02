Colombo: A day after Sri Lankan government imposed emergency to deal with the growing unrest over worsening economic crisis in the country, the police and military regiments were seen patrolling the capital city on Saturday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday, April 01, imposed national emergency and allowing the security forces to arrest and detain suspects without warrants. The President declared national emergency as thousands of angry protestors attempted to storm his house in Mirihina over unprecedented inflation. They blamed him for the economic meltdown. Shouting "Go home, Gota go home|", the protestors damaged two army buses which were kept as a barrier to the President's residence.

Security amped up around protest premises. Several Rounds of fire gas and rubber bullets have been fired. Bus set on fire. #lka #SriLankaEconomicCrisis #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/HedF2HF7vC — Dasuni Athauda (@AthaudaDasuni) March 31, 2022

The President issues the "Extraordinary Gazette", declaring a public emergency yesterday.

"The Gazette has been issued considering the prevailing situation in the country and in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community," said a statement.

The island nation is reeling under a severe economic crisis. Angry protestors are demanding Rajapaksa's removal from the office as the country is facing acute shortages of fuel, electricity and essentials such as milk and food items.

Armed with sweeping powers, the police have detained 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Cololmbo on Friday to arrest the further spread of protests.

Meantime, India has supplied 40,000 tonnes of diesel under a $1 billion credit line given to Sri Lanka. The fuel will be dsitributed acros Sri Lanka on Saturday evening. Alongwith the fuel, the island nation is also facing an acute shortage of foreign currency and it resulted in the Rajapaksa government failing to pay for essential imports.