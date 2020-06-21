WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Saturday said that the United states is talking to both India and China to help them resolve their ongoing border tensions.

As many as 20 Indian soldiers sacrificed their lives in fierce clashes against Chinese intruders into Galwan Valley in Ladakh early this week. Indian Indian army killed more than 35 Chinese soldiers during the skirmish, according to certain reports. However, China has not yet given out any official details.

“It’s a very tough situation. We’re talking to India. We’re talking to China. They’ve got a big problem there,” Trump told reporters at the White House before boarding Marine 1 on his way to his first post COVID-19 election rally in Oklahoma.

“They’ve come to blows, and we’ll see what happens. We’ll try and help them out,” Trump said when asked about his assessment of the situation between India and China.

Over the past few days, the entire Trump Administration has rallied behind India against the illegitimate incursions of the Chinese Army into the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The US has accused China of escalating border tension with India and other neighbours by trying to take benefit of these countries busy fighting coronavirus pandemic.

“The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions with India, the world's most populous democracy. It's militarizing the South China Sea and illegally claiming more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, in a major speech on China a day earlier, as reported by a news agency.