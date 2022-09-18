These Six Countries Not Invited to Queen Elizabeth II Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey and the state funeral will be held on September 19 (Monday). The Queen's funeral is the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill's in 1965. A state funeral - UK Government has officially declared the day of the funeral as a bank holiday. For the funeral, many political heads of countries to royal family members, and dignitaries from across the world will fly to the UK.

Some of the world leaders expected to attend the funeral are US President Joe Biden, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. President of India Droupadi Murmu is going to attend the funeral.

Representatives from Syria, Venezuela and Afghanistan have not been invited because the UK does not have full diplomatic relations with these countries.

Russia, Belarus and Myanmar were not given invitation to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Diplomatic relations between the UK and Russia have collapsed since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

North Korea (DPRK) and Nicaragua have been invited to send only ambassadors, not heads of state.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Was Made Decades Ago