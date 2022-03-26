These Malaysian Girls Want Same Husband!

Malaysia: Although monogamy is the norm in most nations today, some men and women practise polygamy and polyandry discreetly.

Because they have a solid friendship, two closest friends in Malaysia "seek a common marriage" over the Internet in the hopes of marrying the same guy. The post sparked a firestorm of debate among Facebook users as soon as it was published in a group.

According to local media sources, Nor Fatimah Azahra, a self-employed lady, and Fatin Akma, a laundry owner, are the dearest friends.

The two recently posted a "common marriage proposal" post on Malaysia's Viral Sensasi, stating their desire to find a partner who can marry them both at the same time.

Fatima and Fating also said at the end of the post that if any person is unable to satisfy their "shared spouse" standards, they are willing to marry in a 2-on-2 arrangement as well.

In a short amount of time after the post was exposed, there were approximately 7,400 comments and over 1,800 shares, leading to a large number of netizens discussing it. The majority of the responses, on the other hand, were unfavourable, with many people considering Fatima and Fating's actions as demeaning to Muslim women and advising them to be careful.

Other netizens have endorsed themselves and stated that they are eager to take on two spouses and can provide them with a worry-free life.