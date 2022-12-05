Thaw in UAE-Qatar Relations? UAE Prez Arrives in Doha on Qatar’s Invite

Doha: President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is visiting Qatar on Monday indicating a thaw in relations between the two neighbours, state news agency WAM reported.

This is the first official visit of a UAE ruler nearly two years after Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies ended a boycott of Doha. These countries had boycotted Qatar for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.

In an effort to improve the bilateral relations between the two counties, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani invited Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan who became the President earlier this year.

سمو الأمير المفدى يتقدم مستقبلي أخيه صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، لدى وصوله الصالة الأميرية بمطار حمد الدولي. #قطر #الإمارات https://t.co/s0v6CENgEJ pic.twitter.com/m7kTV6y9Lp — الديوان الأميري (@AmiriDiwan) December 5, 2022

According to the WAM news agency, the Emir of Qatar and the UAE ruler will discuss issues of mutual interest and ways to enhance cooperations between the two Gulf states.

Also Read: French Author Dominique Lapierre Who Wrote City of Joy, Passes Away