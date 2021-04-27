Thailand PM Prayuth Chan-Ocha Fined For Not Wearing a Mask

With the increase in Covid19 cases, the rules and regulations have become stricter. The officials are taking all the necessary steps. The fine for flouting these rules is also pretty high and spares no one.

In the latest report, it was confirmed that Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha was fined 6,000 baht for not wearing a face mask. He was charged for flouting the Covid rules and was warned by the Governor.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang wrote on his official Facebook page, “I informed the prime minister this was a violation.” This post came after a picture of the PM was shared on Facebook that showed him attending a meeting without a mask.

When the PM inquired regarding the rules and the fine, he was said that a face mask should be worn at all times. In some cases, the authorities are also charging up to 20,000 baht as a fine for not wearing a mask. The norms have become stricter as the country tries to deal with increasing cases in the second wave.

Many public places including parks, pool, cinema halls, and others are becoming shut down. Even when other essential stores are running, it will be under certain restrictions. Another major reason for the increase in coronavirus cases in Thailand is being pointed out as lack of enough vaccine doses.

Thailand has a total of 69 million population but until now not even 2 per cent of them have been vaccinated. As business and economy have suffered enough, the government is hesitant in imposing any kind of lockdown or curfew.

Amidst all that is happening, the officials have become stern and will not leave anyone on warning. If you break the rules, you will be charged by the authorities. It was said that the city police chief along with a partner went to the PM’s and collected the fine.