Thailand Govt Renews Pan India Visa Application Processing Mandate with VFS Global

The Thailand government has renewed its pan-India visa processing mandate with VFS Global, the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global will cater to travellers from all over India through visa application centres and drop off centres as per the jurisdiction of the Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi and Royal Thai Consulate General in Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The company would manage all visa categories such as Visa TR, STV and long stay non- OA, non-B (employment) except medical treatment category. For more information, visit https://visa.vfsglobal.com/ind/en/tha/

VFS Global’s relationship with the Government of Thailand dates back to close to two decades. The company has processed more than 2 million Thai visa applications since 2005.

In 2019, VFS Global became the officially authorized partner of the Immigration Bureau of Thailand for E-Visa on Arrival (E-VOA) (https://thailandevoa.vfsevisa.com/thailand/online/home/index). With a bid to encourage tourism in the country and provide faster immigration to customers, the service catered to eligible travellers from 21 countries including India, China, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine etc. It enables customers to get travel authorisation online pre-departure within 24 to 72 hours.

"This win is another testament of VFS Global’s excellence in business delivery, focus towards evolving customers experience and the unwavering trust shown in us by our client governments," said Vinay Malhotra, Regional Group COO, South Asia, Middle East & North Africa and Americas, VFS Global.