Thai Mass Shooting: Gunman Goes on Shooting Spree at Day Care Centre, Preschoolers Among 34 Killed

Oct 06, 2022, 14:45 IST
Bangkok: As many as 34 people, including 22 children were killed in a mass shooting at a preschool centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province, officials said on Thursday. Later, the gunman also killed himself and his family comprising of wife and child, claimed by some reports.

At least 12 people were wounded in the shooting incident at Chanpen Dechpok village in Na Klang district, the officials added. lAccording to the local media, the shooting took place in the afternoon local time, while children at the day care centre were taking a nap. 

The mass shooting incident occurred at the Child Development Center  in Uthaisawan Na Klang district, Nong Bua Lamphu province, according to a statement from the Prime  Minister’s Office. 

“The prime minister has expressed his condolences on the shooting incident which resulted in 30 deaths,” the statement read. 

Further details are awaited.

