A video of an Indian-origin student being bullied by a white student in Texas’ Coppell Middle School North has gone viral in India and people are enraged at the action taken by the Independent School District.

On May 11, the victim Shaan Pritmani was physically attacked and choked by another student during lunch at the middle school. When this incident was brought to the notice of the school management, they called the parents of Shaan and informed them their son was involved in an altercation at the school cafeteria.

The Independent School District said they found Shaan at fault and therefore he was handed a 3-day ISS (In-School Suspension), a kind of behaviour management and correction program in Texas schools, while the aggressive white student was given a 1-day ISS.

Bullying in schools is a systemic problem and almost all school districts in the United States are dealing with it. In 2017, the Texas legislature passed ‘David’s Law’ to serve as a civil remedy to harassment, bullying and cyberbullying of a public school student.

14 y/o at Coppell Middle School North gets assaulted in the cafeteria, while students just watched. Teen in chokehold faced 3days of punishment. His parents are outraged. Other teen faced 1 day of punishment. Teen tells me, he didn't want to fight back, & get in trouble.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/f2Clha8qpF — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) May 16, 2022

Netizens think the school was protecting the aggressor student as his father Sam Wellington is a member of Coppell Independent School District Board of Trustees. It was also alleged that the father of the bullying student is trying to cover up the incident with the help of police.

Jesus, that is insane that the bullied kid got suspended at all. What was the reason? — Jeremy (@thechall3ngefan) May 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the superintendent of Coppell Independent School District Dr Brad Hunt has released a statement.

“Coppell ISD is aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coppell Middle School North involving a physical altercation between two students. Bullying, both verbal and physical, as well as physical acts of aggression are never acceptable and do not align with who we are at CISD and our core values,” the statement by Dr Hunt said.