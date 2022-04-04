Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared April 2, 2022, as the Telugu Language and Heritage Day in the State, on the occasion of New Year's Ugadi. President of the Indian American Friendship Council Dr. Prasad Thotakura issued a press release to this effect about the recognition.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the role of Telugus in education, medicine, commerce, government, and the arts was immense considering that millions of Telugu families are living in various cities across the state of Texas.

They have set an example for people of other cultures with respect to discipline, respect for family values, commitment to profession, and care for education, he said. As per the official statement, the number of Telugu-speaking people in the state of Texas is increasing day by day and they should work for the all-around development of the state while maintaining their cultural ethnicity.

Dr. Prasad Thotakura said that the Texas Governor was paying special respect and attention to the Telugus who have been living in the state for a long time. Cecilia the Governor's wife also participated in the Ugadi festival celebrations held in Dallas.

This is the first time in the history of the State of Texas that a special day was declared as a Telugu language heritage day marking the Ugadi festival.