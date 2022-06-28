Texas: 46 Migrants Found Dead Inside A Tractor Trailer In San Antonio

In a horrific incident, the bodies of 46 dead migrants were discovered inside a tractor-trailer on Monday in San Antonio, Texas. Authorities said that this is one of the most deadly incidents of human smuggling along the US-Mexico border in recent times.

One of the officials of the San Antonio Fire Department said that they have found stacks of bodies and further stated that there were no signs of water in the truck which was found next to railroad tracks on the city's southern outskirts.

"The patients that we saw were hot to the touch, they were suffering from heat stroke, exhaustion," San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood told a news conference. "It was a refrigerated tractor-trailer but there was no visible working A/C unit on that rig."

Sixteen other people found inside the trailer were transported to hospitals for heat stroke and exhaustion, including four minors, but no children were among the dead, the department said.