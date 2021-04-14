Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Girlfriend Grimes Reveals Her Tattoo in This Topless Picture

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is always in the news for one or another reason. But this time the limelight was stolen by someone else. It was Musk’s Canadian girlfriend Grimes that caught everyone’s attention. Her recent Instagram post left everyone speechless.

Grimes recently shared a picture on Instagram. It was a topless picture of her showing off the back tattoo which was she termed as 'alien scars.’ The 33-year-old Canadian shared the picture of her back tattoo on Sunday.

“Full back in white ink by @tweakt w sum help from the alien computer brain of @nusi_quero,” she captioned her post.

Grimes shared that she got the tattoo a while ago, so it hurts a bit now. “Don’t have a good pic cuz it hurts too much and I need to sleep haha, and it’ll be red for a few wks, but gna be beautiful alien scars,” added the singer.

Claire Boucher aka Grimes is a singer-songwriter. Her relationship with Musk first came out in the limelight after they appeared together as a couple for the 2018 Met Gala. In May last year, the couple welcomed their first child. A boy they named as X Æ A-12. Netizens were left in confusion. While some were shocked over the name, some believed that this is another one of those typical Elon Musk’s pranks.

Take a look at this Twitter post by Musk’s mother congratulating Musk and Grimes on their firstborn.

“X, welcome to this world. You are so adorable. Congrats @elonmusk and @Grimezsz who will celebrate her first #MothersDay tomorrow. #ProudGrandma #GrandmaOf12 Love this photo by @christianamusk,” she wrote sharing a picture of Musk along with the baby on Twitter.