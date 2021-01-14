Tesla Cars Launch Date In India, On Road Price and Where To Book

BENGALURU: Elon Musk’s Tesla has finally made its entry into the Indian market. On January 8, Tesla registered and named their Indian company as Tesla India Motors and Energy. It will be located in Bengaluru.

It is not confirmed as to what exactly the Tesla Indian Motors will do and there is no launch date as well. But it was reported that the launch will be before June 2021. It is being said that the cars will be available for purchase in India at a different price when compared to the US. Depending on the Indian market, the prices may range.

It was difficult for people to purchase cars as the import duties were too high. Elon Musk had earlier said that he is planning for launch cars in India. The manufacture and further plans will be made as per the demand and sale.

Musk appointed three directors for Tesla Indian Motors, Vaibhav Taneja, Venkatarangam Sreeram, and David Feinstein.

The market for Tesla cars is limited owing to the high price. They could although have a demand for electric vehicles. Most of the Indians purchase two-wheelers, three-wheelers. The sale for cars is less when compared to two-wheelers. Out of this, the percentages for Tesla cars will be even less. 85% of the vehicle sales are for non four-wheeler vehicles.

If we try to think of the vehicles price range, for example, the Model S Long Range Plus costs around $67,900 inn the US and the Model 3 is for $45,490.If this car is to be available in India, we need to think of the shipping cost, tax, customs and other factors. That will make the cost even higher. The estimated price for the Model 3 is expected to be priced at Rs. 60 lakh.