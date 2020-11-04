Vienna: Terrorism rages on in Austria. Five members were killed and 17 injured by a gunman, on Monday night in different parts of central Vienna. Austria Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said the gunman was a Syrian sympathizer of the Islamic State (IS). He was named as Kujtim Fejzulai, 20. He had North Macedonian-Austrian citizenship and had been jailed for trying to ­travel to Syria to join the Islamic State. However, he was released last December under more lenient terms for young adults.. Kujtim attacked civilians with Automatic rifles, guns and swords..

Police say the incident began at about 20:00 (19:00 GMT), near the Seitenstettengasse synagogue, when a heavily armed man opened fire on people outside cafes and restaurants. Members of the special forces quickly arrived at the scene. One policeman was shot and critically and the assailant was killed around 8.09 PM. The shooting took place in all six areas of central Vienna. Seven of those injured in the attack are in critical condition.

Over 20,000 videos related to the attack have been uploaded on social media. Many videos have gone viral. The scenes of a man firing a rifle through the street are horrific. The videos show attacks in densely populated bars.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock over the attack. He tweeted on Tuesday that he would extend all possible support to Austria during this tragic time.