Telugu Writers Peddinti Ashok, Venu Nakshatram Books Released in Kannada

Bengaluru: A collection of short stories written by renowned Telugu writers Peddinti Ashok Kumar and Nakshatram Venugopal were translated into Kannada and released on Sunday in Bengaluru.

Image Source Shubha Mangala MG Facebook A/c

Kannada translator and author MG Shubhamangala translated 'Jala' written by Peddinti Ashok and 'Mounasakshi', a collection of short stories written by Venu Nakshatram.

The launch was held at Nayana Auditorium - Ravindra Kalakshetra at Bengaluru. The books were unveiled by eminent writers Dr. R. Poornima Cha Ha Raghunath and Dr. G. Ramakrishna. Peddinti Ashok, Praveen Dodda, Manjunath and others participated in the programme.

The books are available through Vamsi Publications at bookbrahma .com /book / mounasakshi.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Pre-release Business Will Stun You All