Telangana-origin Student Wins Top Speaker Award In Garden State Debate League Tournament

Somerset, NJ: Sahith Mangu, a 7th Grade Student from Cedar Hill Preparatory School located at Somerset, NJ, won the Top Speaker Award among 164 participants from various schools in New Jersey and received the prestigious Golden Gavel Award at the Garden State Debate League Tournament from the judges of the tournament on February 04, 2023.

Sahith Mangu is an Indian American born to parents who migrated from the Telugu state of Telangana in India. He speaks Telugu language fluently at home. Apart from the current award, he has won many awards at school for singing, debating, etc.

The 12-year-old child was praised by judges and teachers for his extraordinary research on topics, debating, and speaking skills. A total of 164 students from various schools in New Jersey participated in the garden state league, covering the following topics.

• Ban single-use plastic water bottles.

• The internet should be a public utility in the United States.

• Facial recognition technology does more good than harm.

• Eating meat is unethical.

Sahith Mangu and his partner, debated on all the topics and won 4 out of 4 tournaments and finally stood first by individually receiving the Golden Gavel Top Speaker Award.

The top 10 winners include students from various schools as follows: Cedar Hill Preparatory School, Wilberforce School, William Annes Middle School.

