TANA Elections 2021 Results Out: Check Winners List

May 31, 2021, 13:03 IST
- Sakshi Post

The results of the North American Telugu Association's TANA elections in America are now available. 

Shringavarapu Niranjan won the election as the new President of TANA 2021-23.

The high-anticipated vote counting of the non-profit organization Telugu Association of North America (TANA) concluded on Sunday and election results were announced recently. 

Niranjan Prabhanjan Shringavarapu was elected President of TANA for the year 2021. His tenure will be for two years. Shringavarapu Niranjan, a Kurnool native won by a margin of 1758 votes after he defeated his opponent, Naren Kodali. Niranjan received 10,866 votes, while Naren received 9,108. The Panel congratulated TANA's new vice-president-elect, Niranjan, on his victory in the election.

TANA Panel (2021-2023)

Candidates - Votes Polled

Total - 20679

Gonineni Srinivasa - 741

Kodali Naren - 9108

Niranjan Shringavarapu - 10,866

TANA Board of Trustees:

Gudiseva Vijay - 9193

Kodali Nagendra Srinivas - 11116

Nimmalapudi Janardhan - 10971

Potluri Ravi - 9676

Total: 40956

TANA Joint Treasurer:

Maddineni Bharath - 11058

Pantra Sunil - 9621

Total: 20715

TANA Treasurer:

Kolla Ashok Babu - 11,465

Prabhala Jagdish K - 9,168

Total: 20,633

TANA Joint Secretary:

Koganti Venkat - 9,377

Talluri Murali - 11,277

Total: 20,654

TANA Sports Coordinator:

Uppalapati Anil Chaudhary - 9,259

Yarlagadda Shashank - 11,420

Total: 20,679

TANA Community Service Coordinator:

Kakarla Rajinikanth - 9,571

Kasukurthi Raja - 11,420

Total: 20,665

TANA Women's Coordinator:

Duvvuri Chandini - 9,558

Katiki Uma R - 11,153

Total: 20,711

Regional Coordinator New Jersey (vote for 1)

Addanki Sri Padmalakshmi - 371

Vasireddy Vamsikrishna - 706

Total: 1,077

Foundation Donor Trustee (Vote for 2)

Amirineni Kiran - 48

Garpati Vidyadhar - 54

Nalluri Prasad Rao - 49

Vallipalli Shashikant - 64

Total: 215

TANA Cultural Coordinator:

Tummala Satish - 9,216

Tunuguntla Head - 11,451

Total: 20,667

Regional Coordinator DFW (Vote for 1)

Kommanna Satish - 1,280

Tripuraneni Dinesh - 695

Total: 1,975

Regional Coordinator Midwest (Vote for 1)

Cherukuri Hanumantrao - 446

Kommalapati Sridhar Kumar - 373

Total: 819

Regional Coordinator North Central (Vote 1)

Bollineni Sai - 240

Yarlagadda Srimannarayana - 130

Total: 370

Regional Coordinator Mid Atlantic (Vote for 1)

Jasti Shashidhar - 291

Koganti Sunil Kumar - 535

Total: 826

Regional Coordinator New England (Vote 1)

Gaddam Pradeep Kumar - 1052

Yalamanchili Rao - 369

Total: 1421

Foundation‌ Trustee:

Polavarappu-11322

Kiran Gogineni - 11085

Oruganti I- 10819

Purushottam -10774

Maddineni Vinay-10514

Yenduri - 9416

Manne - 9184

Mandalapu - 9026

Raja Surpaneni- 9618

Y. Varaprasad - 8302

