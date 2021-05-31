TANA Elections 2021 Results Out: Check Winners List
The results of the North American Telugu Association's TANA elections in America are now available.
Shringavarapu Niranjan won the election as the new President of TANA 2021-23.
The high-anticipated vote counting of the non-profit organization Telugu Association of North America (TANA) concluded on Sunday and election results were announced recently.
Niranjan Prabhanjan Shringavarapu was elected President of TANA for the year 2021. His tenure will be for two years. Shringavarapu Niranjan, a Kurnool native won by a margin of 1758 votes after he defeated his opponent, Naren Kodali. Niranjan received 10,866 votes, while Naren received 9,108. The Panel congratulated TANA's new vice-president-elect, Niranjan, on his victory in the election.
TANA Panel (2021-2023)
Candidates - Votes Polled
Total - 20679
Gonineni Srinivasa - 741
Kodali Naren - 9108
Niranjan Shringavarapu - 10,866
TANA Board of Trustees:
Gudiseva Vijay - 9193
Kodali Nagendra Srinivas - 11116
Nimmalapudi Janardhan - 10971
Potluri Ravi - 9676
Total: 40956
TANA Joint Treasurer:
Maddineni Bharath - 11058
Pantra Sunil - 9621
Total: 20715
TANA Treasurer:
Kolla Ashok Babu - 11,465
Prabhala Jagdish K - 9,168
Total: 20,633
TANA Joint Secretary:
Koganti Venkat - 9,377
Talluri Murali - 11,277
Total: 20,654
TANA Sports Coordinator:
Uppalapati Anil Chaudhary - 9,259
Yarlagadda Shashank - 11,420
Total: 20,679
TANA Community Service Coordinator:
Kakarla Rajinikanth - 9,571
Kasukurthi Raja - 11,420
Total: 20,665
TANA Women's Coordinator:
Duvvuri Chandini - 9,558
Katiki Uma R - 11,153
Total: 20,711
Regional Coordinator New Jersey (vote for 1)
Addanki Sri Padmalakshmi - 371
Vasireddy Vamsikrishna - 706
Total: 1,077
Foundation Donor Trustee (Vote for 2)
Amirineni Kiran - 48
Garpati Vidyadhar - 54
Nalluri Prasad Rao - 49
Vallipalli Shashikant - 64
Total: 215
TANA Cultural Coordinator:
Tummala Satish - 9,216
Tunuguntla Head - 11,451
Total: 20,667
Regional Coordinator DFW (Vote for 1)
Kommanna Satish - 1,280
Tripuraneni Dinesh - 695
Total: 1,975
Regional Coordinator Midwest (Vote for 1)
Cherukuri Hanumantrao - 446
Kommalapati Sridhar Kumar - 373
Total: 819
Regional Coordinator North Central (Vote 1)
Bollineni Sai - 240
Yarlagadda Srimannarayana - 130
Total: 370
Regional Coordinator Mid Atlantic (Vote for 1)
Jasti Shashidhar - 291
Koganti Sunil Kumar - 535
Total: 826
Regional Coordinator New England (Vote 1)
Gaddam Pradeep Kumar - 1052
Yalamanchili Rao - 369
Total: 1421
Foundation Trustee:
Polavarappu-11322
Kiran Gogineni - 11085
Oruganti I- 10819
Purushottam -10774
Maddineni Vinay-10514
Yenduri - 9416
Manne - 9184
Mandalapu - 9026
Raja Surpaneni- 9618
Y. Varaprasad - 8302